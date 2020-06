BRIEF-Evolva Signs CHF 12 Million Investment With Nice & Green

June 29 (Reuters) - EVOLVA HOLDING SA:

* SIGNS A CHF 12 MILLION INVESTMENT WITH SWISS COMPANY NICE & GREEN TO FUND FUTURE GROWTH

* IN CONSIDERATION FOR ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES NICE & GREEN HAS COMMITTED TO INVEST AT CERTAIN CONDITIONS UP TO A MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CHF 12 MILLION OVER A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS

* CONVERSION PRICE IS 95 PERCENT OF LOWEST DAILY VOLUME WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE FOR A SHARE ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE DURING 6 TRADING DAYS IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING CONVERSION

* PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EACH CONVERTIBLE NOTE IS, AT EVOLVA’S DISCRETION, EITHER REPAYABLE BY WAY OF CONVERSION INTO ORDINARY SHARES OF COMPANY, OR IN CASH

* CONVERTIBLE NOTES FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FINANCE INVESTMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH EXPANSION OF EVOLVA'S BUSINESS