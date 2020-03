March 25 (Reuters) - EVOLVA HOLDING SA:

* PROPOSES TO CREATE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL IN AMOUNT OF A MAXIMUM OF CHF 32,875,129.40

* THIS CORRESPONDS TO 20% OF EXISTING SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY

* TO CARRY OUT A CAPITAL REDUCTION THROUGH REDUCTION OF NOMINAL VALUE FROM CHF 0.20 TO CHF 0.05, NEITHER TOTAL EQUITY NOR SHAREHOLDERS’ FINANCIAL AND PARTICIPATION RIGHTS TO BE AFFECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)