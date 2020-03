March 24 (Reuters) - Evolve Education Group Ltd:

* WITHDRAWING ITS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR FY/CY 2020

* ALL OF EVO’S EARLY LEARNING CENTRES IN NEW ZEALAND WILL BE CLOSED FROM MIDNIGHT ON WEDNESDAY

EARLY LEARNING SERVICES & SCHOOLS TO CLOSE FROM MIDNIGHT ON 25 MARCH FOR 4 WEEKS