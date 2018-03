Feb 28 (Reuters) - Evolve ETFs:

* EVOLVE ETFS TO LAUNCH CANADA‘S FIRST ACTIVELY MANAGED BLOCKCHAIN ETF

* ‍EVOLVE FUNDS GROUP INC - FILED A FINAL PROSPECTUS TO LAUNCH EVOLVE BLOCKCHAIN ETF​

* EVOLVE FUNDS GROUP - UNITS OF LINK CONDITIONALLY APPROVED FOR LISTING ON TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE TO BEGIN TRADING ON MARCH 6 UNDER SYMBOL “LINK” Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)