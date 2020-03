March 4 (Reuters) - Evonik Industries AG:

* EVONIK CEO SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL HAVE IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS, SO WE’RE GIVING CAUTIOUS OUTLOOK

* EVONIK CEO SAYS WE EXPECT TO BE THROUGH THE WORST OF CORONAVIRUS BY END OF Q1

* EVONIK CEO SAYS WE AIM TO MAKE FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN OUR CORE GROWTH AREAS Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)