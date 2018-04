April 11 (Reuters) - Evoqua Water Technologies Corp :

* EVOQUA AND GIOTTO ENTER AGREEMENT FOR DISTRIBUTION OF EVOQUA’S MEMCOR® UF & MBR MEMBRANE PRODUCTS

* IN SEPARATE TRANSACTION, EVOQUA SOLD ALL REMAINING OPERATIONS OF FORMER ITALY BUSINESS, INCLUDING CUSTOMER CONTRACTS, TO GIOTTO

* EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH GIOTTO WATER S.R.L. IN RELATION TO DISTRIBUTION OF EVOQUA'S MEMCOR PRODUCT RANGE IN EUROPE