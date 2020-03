BRIEF-Evoqua Water Says Do Not Believe Covid-19 Outbreak Within China Has Had Material Adverse Impact - SEC Filing

March 4 (Reuters) - Evoqua Water Technologies Corp:

* EVOQUA WATER, UNDER RISK FACTORS, SAYS DO NOT BELIEVE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WITHIN CHINA HAS HAD MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON CO’S OPERATIONS - SEC FILING

* EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES - FUTURE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN BUT CO’S SALES TO & OPERATIONS IN CHINA MAY BE IMPACTED

* EVOQUA WATER - IF CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TO SPREAD, BUSINESS, FINANCIAL CONDITION, RESULTS OF OPERATIONS, PROSPECTS COULD BE MATERIALLY ADVERSELY AFFECTED Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/3cvZdBs Further company coverage: