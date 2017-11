Nov 8 (Reuters) - Evotec Ag

* 9M revenue rose 42 percent to 170.9 million eur

* ‍9M adjusted group EBITDA up 28% to eur 39.3 m (9m 2016: eur 30.6 m)​

