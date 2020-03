March 31 (Reuters) - Evotec SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: EVOTEC AND ILDONG TO COLLABORATE WITH DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS ON INDIGO PLATFORM

* EVOTEC LEVERAGES INDIGO PLATFORM TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF VARIOUS ILDONG PROGRAMMES INTO CLINIC

* FIRST REGULATORY FILING ENVISAGED FOR Q1 2021

* INDIGO IS A KEY VALUE-DRIVING COMPONENT OF EVOTEC'S EVT EXECUTE BUSINESS SEGMENT AIMED AT REDUCING TIME FROM NOMINATION TO REGULATORY SUBMISSION