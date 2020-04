BRIEF-Evotec Announces Collaboration To Develop Covid-19 Antibodies

April 30 (Reuters) - Evotec SE:

* SUBSIDIARY JUST EVOTEC BIOLOGICS HAS ENTERED INTO A PARTNERSHIP WITH OLOGY BIO FOR EVALUATION AND ANALYTICAL CHARACTERISATION OF ANTIBODIES AGAINST SARS-COV-2

* TO DEVELOP, AND MANUFACTURE MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES FOR TREATMENT AND PREVENTION OF INFECTIONS WITH SARS-COV-2

* WORK IS SUPPORTED BY OFFICE OF ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF DEFENSE FOR HEALTH AFFAIRS WITH FUNDING FROM DEFENSE HEALTH AGENCY

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, JUST EVOTEC BIOLOGICS WILL ACT AS A SUBCONTRACTOR TO OLOGY BIO AND UTILISE ITS IN SILICO TOOLSET TO SCREEN A PANEL OF ANTI-SARS-COV-2 ANTIBODIES PROVIDED BY OLOGY BIO THAT WERE GENERATED FROM CONVALESCING COVID-19 PATIENTS

* APPLYING OUR IN SILICO APPROACH TO NARROW DOWN SET OF ANTIBODIES SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES LIKELIHOOD OF RAPIDLY MANUFACTURING HIGH-QUALITY BIOTHERAPEUTICS

* NO FINANCIAL DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WERE DISCLOSED