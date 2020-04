April 6 (Reuters) - Evotec Se:

* EVOTEC AND TAKEDA ENTER INTO MULTI-YEAR GENE THERAPY RESEARCH ALLIANCE

* EVOTEC SE TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT EVOTEC GT, WITH OPERATIONS IN AUSTRIA, HAS ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM RESEARCH ALLIANCE WITH TAKEDA TO SUPPORT TAKEDA’S GROWING NUMBER OF RESEARCH STAGE GENE THERAPY DISCOVERY PROGRAMMES

* NO FINANCIAL DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WERE DISCLOSED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)