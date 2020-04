April 16 (Reuters) - Evotec SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: EVOTEC ENTERS NANOMEDICINE THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LEON-NANODRUGS

* NANO- AND MICROPARTICLES HAVE BROAD APPLICABILITY BOTH ACROSS MODALITIES AND ALONG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT VALUE CHAIN

* BY REFORMULATING MOLECULES, LEON-NANODRUGS’ PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY ENHANCES EFFICACY AND IMPROVES CLINICAL OUTCOMES

* NO FINANCIAL DETAILS OF COLLABORATION WERE DISCLOSED