BRIEF-Evotec Expects 2020 EBITDA at last year's level between 100 to 120 Mln Eur

March 26 (Reuters) - Evotec SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: EVOTEC SE FISCAL YEAR 2019 RESULTS: EXCELLENT 2019 PERFORMANCE; VERY GOOD OUTLOOK FOR CONTINUED GROWTH 2020

* VERY STRONG FINANCIAL RESULTS: 19% INCREASE IN GROUP REVENUES, ADJUSTED GROUP EBITDA UP 29%

* 2019 GROUP REVENUES UP 19% TO EUR 446.4 M (2018: EUR 375.4 M)

* ADJUSTED GROUP EBITDA UP 29% TO EUR 123.1 M (2018: EUR 95.5 M)

* FINANCIAL GUIDANCE 2020 - CONTINUED STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH

* GIVEN CURRENT GLOBAL INSECURITIES SURROUNDING COVID-19 PANDEMIC, A LIKELY NEGATIVE IMPACT IS ALREADY ESTIMATED WITHIN INTRODUCED GUIDANCE FOR REVENUES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO PRECISELY PREDICT OR QUANTIFY POTENTIAL IMPACT ON REVENUE AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AT THIS EARLY STAGE

* THIS UNCERTAINTY ALSO EXPLAINS BROADER THAN USUAL RANGES

* EVOTEC WILL CONTINUE TO VERY CLOSELY MONITOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF THIS EXCEPTIONAL SITUATION AND UPDATE ON GUIDANCE IN CASE SITUATION CHANGES MATERIALLY.

* 2020 GROUP REVENUES EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF EUR 440 - 480 M (2019: EUR 446.4 M INCLUDING REVENUES FROM MATERIAL RECHARGES ACCORDING TO IFRS 15)

* ADJUSTED GROUP EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE ON SIMILAR LEVEL AS IN 2019, EUR 100 - 120 M (2019: EUR 123.1 M)

* UNPARTNERED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES EXPECTED TO BE APPROX. EUR 40 M (2019: EUR 37.5 M)

* "ACTION PLAN 2022" ON TRACK, DESPITE MASSIVE GLOBAL INSECURITIES