BRIEF-Evotec Reaches Licensing Agreement With Canada's Pancella

April 2 (Reuters) - Evotec SE:

* EVOTEC EXPANDS ITS IPSC-BASED CELL THERAPY PLATFORM EVOCELLS THROUGH LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH PANCELLA

* EVOTEC LICENSES PANCELLA’S STATE-OF—ART IPSC TECHNOLOGIES IACT STEALTH CELL(TM) AND FAILSAFE(TM) FOR USE IN CELL THERAPY

* ACCESS TO PANCELLA’S TECHNOLOGY HAS POTENTIAL TO ENABLE SAFE AND OFF—SHELF CELL THERAPY PRODUCTS AND LIFTS EVOTEC’S IPSC-BASED CELL THERAPY PLATFORM (“EVOCELLS”) TO NEXT LEVEL

* EVOTEC TAKES MINORITY SHAREHOLDING IN PANCELLA

* NO FINANCIAL DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WERE DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)