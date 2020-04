April 22 (Reuters) - Evotec SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: EVOTEC REGAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO BETA CELL REPLACEMENT THERAPY

* EVOTEC WILL CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF BETA CELL PROGRAMME ON ITS OWN WITHIN ITS EVT INNOVATE INITIATIVE “QRBETA THERAPEUTICS”

* IN PARALLEL, EVOTEC WILL EXPLORE BEST STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR FURTHER LONG-TERM DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALISATION