March 23 (Reuters) - Evotec SE:

* WE HAVE SURVEYED OUR SUPPLY CHAIN AND ARE ACTIVELY MANAGING SUPPLIES TO MAINTAIN BUSINESS CONTINUITY

* AT PRESENT EVOTEC CONTINUES TO OPERATE IN ALL OF OUR LOCATIONS GLOBALLY

* PLEASED TO BE ABLE TO MAINTAIN ALL OUR OPERATIONS DURING THIS PERIOD