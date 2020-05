BRIEF-Evotec Sees No Material Impact From Covid-19, Confirms Guidance

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - Evotec SE:

* EVOTEC SE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* CONTINUED POSITIVE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE; NO MATERIAL IMPACT THROUGH COVID-19 PANDEMIC SO FAR

* Q1 15% INCREASE IN GROUP REVENUES FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS TO EUR 119.4 M (Q1 2019: EUR 103.8 M)

* SUCCESSFUL START INTO 2020 WITH STRONG STRATEGIC POSITION

* GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2020 CONFIRMED

* STRONG REVENUE GROWTH IN BOTH SEGMENTS

* EVT EXECUTE REVENUES UP 18% TO EUR 118.2 M (Q1 2019: EUR 100.3 M), EVT INNOVATE REVENUES UP 24% TO EUR 23.3 M (Q1 2019: EUR 18.8 M)

* STABLE ADJUSTED GROUP EBITDA OF EUR 30.0 M (Q1 2019: EUR 30.0 M); ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 35.4 M FOR EVT EXECUTE (Q1 2019: EUR 32.2 M)

* TOTAL GROUP REVENUES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM EUR 440 - 480 M (2019: EUR 446.4 M)

* ADJUSTED GROUP EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 100 - 120 M (2019: EUR 123.1 M)