BRIEF-Evotec's Partner Forge Announces Collaboration With Roche On Novel Antibiotic

March 25 (Reuters) - Evotec SE:

* EVOTEC’S PARTNER FORGE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (‘FORGE’) TODAY ANNOUNCED A RESEARCH COLLABORATION AND OPTION AGREEMENT WITH HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD. (‘ROCHE’) TO LICENSE ONE OF ITS NOVEL ANTIBIOTICS FOR TREATMENT OF HOSPITAL-BASED LUNG INFECTIONS.

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ROCHE HAS AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO LICENSE ONE OF FORGE’S ANTIBIOTIC PROGRAMMES

* FORGE WILL RETAIN CONTROL OF PROGRAMME PRIOR TO ROCHE EXERCISING ITS OPTION, AT WHICH TIME ROCHE WILL TAKE OVER FURTHER DEVELOPMENT

FORGE IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE $ 190.5 M IN TOTAL PAYMENTS AND POTENTIAL SALES-BASED PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES UPON COMMERCIALISATION OF PROGRAMME