BRIEF-Evox Announces A Multi-Target RNAI & Antisense Research Collaboration And License Agreement With Lilly

June 9 (Reuters) - Evox Therapeutics:

* EVOX THERAPEUTICS - ANNOUNCES A MULTI-TARGET RNAI & ANTISENSE RESEARCH COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH LILLY

* EVOX THERAPEUTICS - UNDER TERMS, EVOX TO GET $20 MILLION CASH UP-FRONT PAYMENT, RESEARCH FUNDING OVER 3 YRS

* EVOX THERAPEUTICS - TO GET $10 MILLION INVESTMENT FROM LILLY IN EXCHANGE FOR A CONVERTIBLE BOND FROM CO

* EVOX THERAPEUTICS - TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR POTENTIAL PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OF UP TO ABOUT $1.2 BILLION

* EVOX THERAPEUTICS - TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR TIERED ROYALTIES UP TO LOW DOUBLE DIGITS ON NET SALES OF PRODUCTS ARISING FROM COLLABORATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: