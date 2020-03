March 26 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* EVOX THERAPEUTICS AND TAKEDA SIGN MULTI-TARGET RARE DISEASE COLLABORATION

* EVOX THERAPEUTICS LTD - WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $44 MILLION IN UPFRONT, NEAR-TERM MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND RESEARCH FUNDING

* EVOX THERAPEUTICS - IN TOTAL, CO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY $882 MILLION IN UPFRONT, DEVELOPMENT, AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS FROM TAKEDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: