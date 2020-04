BRIEF-Evraz PLC Flags Near-Term Challenges Due TO COVID-19

April 16 (Reuters) - EVRAZ plc:

* EVRAZ PLC - UPDATE ON COVID-19

* EVRAZ - FACING NO SIGNIFICANT ISSUES WITH PRODUCTION OR SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS AND OTHER GOODS.

* EVRAZ - IN NEAR TERM, WE EXPECT DOMESTIC STEEL DEMAND TO FALL DUE TO SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC DOWN-TURN

* EVRAZ - EXPECT IMPACT ON EXPORTS TO BE LESS SIGNIFICANT

* EVRAZ - LIKELY TO EXPERIENCE CHALLENGES IN NEAR TERM.

* EVRAZ - AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, OUR NET DEBT AMOUNTED TO US$3,445 MILLION.

* EVRAZ - SITUATION IS LIKELY TO BE MORE COMPLEX IN MAY AND JUNE.

* EVRAZ - IN MARCH 2020, EVRAZ PAID INTERIM DIVIDENDS TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS AMOUNTING TO US$580.8 MILLION, US$0.40 PER SHARE