March 20 (Reuters) - EVRAZ plc:

* HAS SIGNED A US$750 MILLION SYNDICATED UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY ( “FACILITY”), MATURING IN 2025

* FACILITY WAS ARRANGED AND FULLY UNDERWRITTEN BY A GROUP OF 10 INTERNATIONAL BANKS

* FACILITY IS AVAILABLE FOR DRAWING UNTIL 18 MARCH 2021