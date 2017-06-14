FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evry IPO of up to $1.6 bln oversubscribed within indicative price range
#Financials
June 14, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Evry IPO of up to $1.6 bln oversubscribed within indicative price range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) -

* It firm Evry asa has been informed that joint bookrunners in IPO have received orders such that offering is oversubscribed within indicative price range on base deal size

* Evry announced on June 6 that IPO shares are expected to be sold at a price between NOK 31 and NOK 39, corresponding to valuation of NOK 11.5 billion-13.6 billion ($1.36 billion-$1.61 billion)

* ABG Sundal Collier ASA, Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the IPO

* Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited, DNB Markets (a part of DNB Bank ASA) and UBS Limited are acting as Joint Bookrunners in the IPO

* SpareBank 1 Markets AS is acting as co-manager

* Lazard & Co., Limited is acting as financial advisor to EVRY

* Evry is one of the leading IT companies in the Nordic region and has a strong local and regional presence in 50 Nordic towns and cities Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

