BRIEF-Evry IPO priced at nok 31 per share, lowest in range, market cap $1.34 bln

June 21 (Reuters) -

* Evry - bookbuilding successfully completed - ipo priced at nok 31 per share vs previous range of NOK 31 - NOK 33 and initially NOK 31 - NOK 39

* Evry will issue 103,225,806 new shares in ipo, raising gross proceeds of nok 3,200 million

* evry: there will in total be 370,564,787 shares in issue following issuance of of new shares

* Evry: lyngen bidco as will sell 19,060,573 shares in ipo, representing 5.1 percent of shares in evry

* evry: lyngen will retain 201,504,911 shares in evry, representing an ownership of approximately 54.4 percent

* evry: - shares are priced at nok 31 per share. Price implies a market capitalisation of evry of approximately 11.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.34 billion) Source text for Eikon: [here ] ($1 = 8.5506 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)