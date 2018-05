May 4 (Reuters) - EVRY ASA:

* COMPANY DELIVERED EBITA OF NOK 320 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018

* REPORTS TOTAL REVENUE OF NOK 3,208 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018

* APPROVED DIVIDEND OF NOK 1.25 PER SHARE TO BE DISTRIBUTED ON 28 MAY 2018