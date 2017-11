Nov 1 (Reuters) - EVRY ASA:

* ‍EVRY ASA: NEW MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER: LYNGEN HOLDCO S.À.R.L​

* EVRY ASA - ‍LYNGEN BIDCO AS TRANSFERRED ITS ENTIRE SHAREHOLDING OF 201,410,067 SHARES IN EVRY ASA TO LYNGEN HOLDCO S.À.R.L​

* EVRY ASA - ‍FOLLOWING TRANSFER, LYNGEN HOLDCO HOLDS 201,410,067 EVRY SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO ABOUT 54% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES IN CO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)