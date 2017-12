Dec 12 (Reuters) - Evry Asa:

* CONTRACT WITH LEADING SWEDISH RETAILER SYSTEMBOLAGET FINALIZED AND SIGNED

* ‍CONTRACT WITH SYSTEMBOLAGET HAS NOW BEEN SIGNED AND WILL RUN FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS​

* ‍OPTION FOR CUSTOMER TO PROLONG AGREEMENT FOR TWO MORE YEARS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)