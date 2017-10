Oct 13 (Reuters) - EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA

* REG-EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT ANNOUNCES THE RESIGNATION OF PATRICK TILLIEUX AS CHAIRMAN OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ‍HIS RESIGNATION WILL TAKE EFFECT ON OCTOBER 15, 2017​

* ‍YVES TROUVEROY TO CHAIR BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM OCT 16, 2017, UNTIL APPOINTMENT OF TILLIEUX' SUCCESSOR​