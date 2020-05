BRIEF-EVS Broadcast Equipment Does Not Provide FY Guidance Due To COVID-19

May 14 (Reuters) - EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA:

* EVS PUBLISHES A REVIEW OF ACTIVITIES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* ACQUISITION OF AXON ANNOUNCED ON MAY 1ST - SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE BETWEEN 6 AND 10 MILLION EUROS OF ADDITIONAL EBITDA FROM 2023 ONWARDS

* NO REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO COVID-19 UNCERTAINTIES

* CONFIRMATION OF THE OPEX GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO DECLINE SLIGHTLY YOY (EXCLUDING EXTRAORDINARY COSTS AND AXON)

* COVID-19 IMPACTING SIGNIFICANTLY LIVE SERVICE PROVIDERS WHICH ARE PREPARING FOR COMPRESSED SPORT SEASON

* ORDER BOOK AS OF APRIL 30TH - EXCLUDING AXON - (INCLUDING REVENUES YTD AND OPEN ORDERS ON HAND THAT WILL BE RECOGNIZED AS REVENUES IN 2020) OF EUR 39.6 MILLION

* OUR ORDERBOOK (WITHOUT BIG EVENTS) AS OF APRIL 30TH AMOUNTS TO EUR 39.6 MILLION, WITH ABOUT 80% EXPECTED TO BE RECOGNIZED AS REVENUES IN H1 2020 - CFO

* OUTLOOK : OPERATIONAL EXPENSES (EXCLUDING AXON) ARE EXPECTED TO SLIGHTLY DECREASE COMPARED TO 2019

* OBJECTIVE IS TO REACH BETWEEN EUR 6 - 10 MILLION ADDITIONAL EBITDA AS OF 2023, LEADING TO AN ACCRETIVE TRANSACTION ON EPS AS SOON AS 2021

* WE COMPLETED EUR 10 MILLIONS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AND ANNOUNCED A NEW PROGRAM OF EUR 5 MILLIONS FOR ONE YEAR WHICH WILL START TOMORROW