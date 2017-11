BRIEF-EVS Broadcast Equipment Q3 ‍net profit down at 3.8 million euros​

Nov 16 (Reuters) - EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA:

* QTRLY ‍NET PROFIT OF EUR 3.8 MILLION​

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 26.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 37.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 EBIT EUR 5.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED TO PAY INTERIM GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50 PER SHARE‍​

* ORDER BOOK (TO BE INVOICED IN 2017) ON OCTOBER 31, 2017 AMOUNTS TO EUR 25.2 MILLION

* IN ADDITION, EVS ALREADY HAS EUR 25.0 MILLION OF ORDERS TO BE INVOICED IN 2018 AND BEYOND

* CONFIRM THE GUIDANCE OF 2017 REVENUE

* FOR 2017, FORECAST A MODERATE INCREASE OF OPERATING EXPENSES