May 8 (Reuters) - EwingCole:

* JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JOINT VENTURE (JV) AWARDED $99M NAVY IDIQ FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES

* EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YEAR, $99 MILLION IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES