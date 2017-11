Nov 3 (Reuters) - SCHIBSTED ASA

* ‍TORRY PEDERSEN, PRIMARY INSIDER IN SCHIBSTED ASA, SOLD ON 3 NOVEMBER 2017 1,000 A-SHARES IN SCHIBSTED ASA AT A PRICE OF NOK 251.30 PER SHARE AND 2,000 B-SHARES IN SCHIBSTED ASA AT A PRICE OF NOK 231.00 PER SHARE.​

* ‍AFTER TRANSACTION, PEDERSEN AND CLOSE ASSOCIATES HOLDS 8,886 A-SHARES AND 9,936 B-SHARES IN SCHIBSTED ASA.​