BRIEF-Exacompta Clairefontaine FY Operating Income Up At 19.8 Million Euros

March 30 (Reuters) - EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT THE TIME OF WRITING, ALL UNITS ARE CONTINUING OPERATIONS SO AS TO MEET CUSTOMER REQUIREMENTS AND SAFEGUARD OUR EMPLOYEES’ JOBS

* NEW SITUATION CREATED BY THE CURRENT COVID-19 EPIDEMIC HAS DISRUPTED OUR ECONOMIC FORECASTS

* FY NET INCOME AFTER CORPORATE TAX EUR 17.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 19.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP POSTED 2019 REVENUE OF EUR 703,436,000

* PERSISTENT DEMAND FOR OUR PRODUCTS AND MARGINS GENERATED OVER THE FIRST FEW WEEKS OF 2020 LED US TO FORECAST EARNINGS GROWTH FOR THIS YEAR

* GROSS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 179,250,000 AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* GROUP NET BORROWINGS AMOUNTED TO EUR 79,645,000 AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

NEW SITUATION CREATED BY THE CURRENT COVID-19 EPIDEMIC HAS DISRUPTED OUR ECONOMIC FORECASTS