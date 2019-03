March 14 (Reuters) - Exacompta Clairefontaine SA:

* EXACOMPTA PUBLISHES AN OFFER PROSPECTUS FOR TAKEOVER OF BIELLA-NEHER HOLDING SA

* OFFER PERIOD: MARCH 15 TO APRIL 12

* EXTENDED EXTENDED OFFER PERIOD SHOULD BE FROM 17 APRIL 2019 TO MAY 8, 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2u4erZs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)