May 27 (Reuters) - EXACOMPTA CLAIREFONTAINE SA:

* HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY SUPPORT MEASURES APART FROM DELAY IN REIMBURSEMENTS OF CERTAIN LOANS

* WE DO NOT HAVE A PRECISE VIEW AS TO THE EVOLUTION OF OUR MARKETS IN THE COMING MONTHS

* WE MAY HAVE TO ADJUST THE PRODUCTION OF CERTAIN UNITS

* USE OF PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT HAS BEEN VERY LIMITED