BRIEF-Exact Sciences Announces Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.54

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Exact Sciences Corp:

* EXACT SCIENCES ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $1.61 BILLION TO $1.645 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $296 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $283.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.35 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 SCREENING REVENUE OF $1.125 BILLION -$1.15 BILLION AND PRECISION ONCOLOGY REVENUE OF $485 MILLION-$495 MILLION.

* QTRLY SCREENING REVENUE WAS $229.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 60 PERCENT

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $1.59 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA