BRIEF-Exact Sciences Announces Upsizing, Pricing Of 0.3750% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2028

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Exact Sciences Corp:

* EXACT SCIENCES ANNOUNCES UPSIZING AND PRICING OF 0.3750% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* UPSIZED OFFERING FROM $850 MILLION TO $1.0 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

* EXPECTS TO USE ABOUT $150 MILLION OF NET PROCEEDS TO REPURCHASE A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING 1% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* NOTES WILL BE SENIOR UNSECURED OBLIGATIONS OF COMPANY AND WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 0.3750% PER ANNUM

* INTEREST ON NOTES WILL BE PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY IN ARREARS ON MARCH 1 AND SEPTEMBER 1 OF EACH YEAR, BEGINNING SEPTEMBER 1, 2020