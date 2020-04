BRIEF-Exact Sciences Corp Pauses certain clincial trial activities

April 21 (Reuters) - Exact Sciences Corp:

* EXACT SCIENCES CORP - FOR THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020, CO SEES TOTAL REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $348M

* EXACT SCIENCES CORP SEES CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $1.2B AT END OF QUARTER

* EXACT SCIENCES CORP - IN APRIL 2020, COMPANY RECEIVED $24 MILLION OF FUNDING UNDER CARES ACT

* EXACT SCIENCES CORP - DUE TO COVID-19 THERE HAS BEEN A SIGNIFICANT AND WIDESPREAD DECLINE IN STANDARD WELLNESS VISITS AND PREVENTIVE SERVICES

* EXACT SCIENCES CORP - REDUCTION OF CEO’S BASE SALARY TO EFFECTIVELY ZERO

* EXACT SCIENCES CORP - ELIMINATION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS ANNUAL CASH RETAINER

* EXACT SCIENCES CORP - IMPLEMENTATION OF A VOLUNTARY FURLOUGH PROGRAM

* EXACT SCIENCES CORP - IMPLEMENTATION OF A WORKFORCE REDUCTION, INVOLUNTARY FURLOUGHS, AND WORK SCHEDULE REDUCTIONS

* EXACT SCIENCES CORP - PAUSE IN CERTAIN CLINICAL TRIAL ACTIVITIES

* EXACT SCIENCES CORP - DELAY OR TERMINATION OF CERTAIN CAPITAL PROJECTS.