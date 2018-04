April 26 (Reuters) - Exact Sciences Corp:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q1 REVENUE $90.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $86.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.37 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MILLION TO $430 MILLION

* FOR Q2, COMPANY ANTICIPATES COMPLETING 220,000-230,000 COLOGUARD TESTS