March 19 (Reuters) - Exact Sciences Corp:

* EXACT SCIENCES TAKES ACTION DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* EXACT SCIENCES CORP - WITHDRAWS PRIOR FIRST-QUARTER AND ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* EXACT SCIENCES - EFFECTIVE MARCH 13, EMPLOYEES WHO CAN WORK FROM HOME HAVE BEEN ASKED TO DO SO