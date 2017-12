BRIEF-Exactech And TPG Capital Announce Amended Merger Agreement With Increase In Merger Consideration To $49.25 Per Share

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Exactech Inc:

* EXACTECH AND TPG CAPITAL ANNOUNCE AMENDED MERGER AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR INCREASE IN MERGER CONSIDERATION TO $49.25 PER SHARE

* EXACTECH INC - MERGER WITH TPG CAPITAL NOW VALUED AT $737 MILLION

* EXACTECH INC - ‍TPG CAPITAL HAS ALSO INCREASED ITS EQUITY FINANCING COMMITMENT TO $737 MILLION FOR PURPOSES OF CONSUMMATING MERGER​

* EXACTECH - BOARD HAS APPROVED AMENDED MERGER AGREEMENT WITH TPG

* EXACTECH INC - ‍THERE IS NO FINANCING CONDITION TO CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH COMPANY​

* EXACTECH - TPG HAS ARRANGED FULLY COMMITTED EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEAL

* EXACTECH - THERE IS NO FINANCING CONDITION TO CONSUMMATION OF TPG'S DEAL WITH COMPANY