Exagen Inc:

* EXAGEN INC. PARTNERS WITH SONORA QUEST LABORATORIES TO OFFER AVISE TESTING FOR PATIENTS SUSPECTED OF AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE

* EXAGEN INC - AGREEMENT PROVIDES PREFERRED ACCESS THROUGH SONORA QUEST IN ARIZONA TO EXAGEN’S AVISE TESTING

* EXAGEN - DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL

* EXAGEN INC - AVISE TESTING WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HEALTHCARE PROVIDER CUSTOMERS OF SONORA QUEST BEGINNING IN SPRING 2020