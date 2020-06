BRIEF-Exagen Says Co, Janssen Biotech Entered Into Amendment To Co-Promotion Agreement

June 29 (Reuters) - Exagen Inc:

* EXAGEN INC - ON JUNE 25, CO, JANSSEN BIOTECH, INC. ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO CO-PROMOTION AGREEMENT

* EXAGEN - PREDETERMINED AVERAGE BASELINE FOR TOTAL PRESCRIBED UNITS OF SIMPONI FOR EACH REMAINING QUARTER IN 2020 WAS ADJUSTED TO ABOUT Y 26,000 UNITS/QUARTER

* EXAGEN - FOR EACH OF Q3, Q4 2020, TO GET MINIMUM PROMOTION FEE OF $0.3 MILLION AND FEE WILL BE CAPPED AT 5% ABOVE ADJUSTED PREDETERMINED BASELINE

* EXAGEN - TERM OF CO-PROMOTION AGREEMENT CONTINUES TO EXPIRE ON DEC 31, 2021 Source text (bit.ly/2VphCcf) Further company coverage: