March 13 (Reuters) - Exalenz Bioscience Ltd:

* EXALENZ BIOSCIENCE’S BREATHID® HP & BREATHID HP LAB SYSTEMS RECEIVE FDA CLEARANCE FOR DIAGNOSIS OF HELICOBACTER PYLORI TESTING IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS

* EXALENZ BIOSCIENCE- U.S. FDA CLEARED BREATHID HP POINT-OF-CARE SYSTEM, BREATHID HP LAB SYSTEM FOR DETECTING H. PYLORI BACTERIA IN AGES 3-17 YEARS