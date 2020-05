BRIEF-Exasol Sets Price Range Of EUR 8.50-10.50 For Its IPO

May 14 (Reuters) - EXASOL AG:

* SETS PRICE RANGE FOR ITS IPO

* EXASOL AG SETS PRICE RANGE OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AT A MINIMUM OF EUR 8.50 AND A MAXIMUM OF EUR 10.50 PER SHARE

* EXASOL AG SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING RANGES BETWEEN EUR 78 AND EUR 97 MILLION

* EXASOL AG - COMPANY PLANS TO USE GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 50 MILLION TO DRIVE ITS GROWTH STRATEGY

* EXASOL AG - MARKET CAPITALIZATION OF COMPANY BASED ON PRICE RANGE WOULD BE APPROXIMATELY BETWEEN EUR 189 AND EUR 233 MILLION

* EXASOL AG - OFFERING PERIOD STARTS ON 15 MAY 2020 AND ENDS ON 20 MAY 2020

* EXASOL AG - ADMISSION TO TRADING OF SHARES ON EUROPEAN SME GROWTH MARKET “SCALE” OF FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE SCHEDULED FOR 25 MAY 2020 Source text for Eikon: (Gdansk Newsroom)