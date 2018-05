May 7 (Reuters) - Excalibur Global Financial Holdings Ltd :

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF CO HK$1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$2.4 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE ABOUT HK$9.5 MILLION, UP 53.0 PERCENT

* DECLARES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK 1 CENT PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: