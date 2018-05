May 2 (Reuters) - exceet Group SE:

* EXCEET GROUP SE: FINANCIAL RESULTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 ELECTRONICS MARKET IN GOOD CONDITION

* Q1 GROUP SALES AT EUR 38.0 MILLION (3M 2017: EUR 35.4 MILLION)

* Q1 GROUP EBITDA AT EUR 3.1 MILLION (3M 2017: EUR 1.9 MILLION)

* Q1 NET INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 OF EUR 0.8 MILLION(3M 2017: MINUS EUR 0.4 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)