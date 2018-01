Jan 22 (Reuters) - Excellon Resources Inc:

* EXCELLON ANNOUNCES 2017 PRODUCTION RESULTS

* EXCELLON RESOURCES INC QTRLY ‍SILVER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 475,007 OZ, SILVER PRODUCTION OF 223,349 OZ​

* EXCELLON RESOURCES INC - QTRLY LEAD PRODUCTION OF 1.2 MILLION LB VERSUS 0.9 MILLION LB IN Q4 2016

* EXCELLON RESOURCES INC - ‍Q4 ZINC PRODUCTION OF 1.9 MILLION LB VERSUS 1.2 MILLION LB​ IN Q4 2016