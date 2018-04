April 19 (Reuters) - Excellon Resources Inc:

* EXCELLON ANNOUNCES Q1 2018 PRODUCTION RESULTS

* EXCELLON RESOURCES - QTRLY SILVER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION MORE THAN DOUBLED TO 482,079 AGEQ OZ AT PLATOSA MINE

* QTRLY ZINC PRODUCTION INCREASED 158% TO 2.3 MILLION LB (Q1 2017 – 0.9 MILLION LB) AT PLATOSA MINE

* Q1 2018 PRODUCTION LEAD PRODUCTION INCREASED 109% TO 1.3 MILLION LB FOR PLATOSA MINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)