Feb 26 (Reuters) - Excellon Resources Inc:

* EXCELLON RESOURCES- ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH HECLA MINING COMPANY TO TOLL MILL SULPHIDE ORE FROM HECLA‘S SAN SEBASTIAN MINE IN DURANGO​

* ‍FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT SUBJECT TO DUE DILIGENCE, AND RECEIPT OF ANY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND THIRD-PARTY CONSENTS​